Naomi Watts So Grateful to Finally Receive Second Covid-19 Vaccine

The ‘Mulholland Drive’ actress is ready to get ‘back to biz’ as she thanks ‘all the hardworking scientists and healthcare workers’ after getting her second coronavirus vaccination.

Naomi Watts has received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 52-year-old actress – who revealed she had her first jab earlier this month – has now had her second jab, and she is ready to get “back to biz.”

Alongside a selfie of herself masked up after getting the vaccine, she wrote, “Love the shot, the science and the shirt.”

“Got that second dose! Thank you!! Here’s to getting back to biz! (sic)”

Earlier this month (Apr21), Naomi shared a black and white photo to mark her first vaccination as she heaped praise on “scientists and healthcare workers.”

She said, “So glad to have finally got my jab… Thanks to all the hardworking scientists and healthcare workers !!”

“I cannot tell you how good it feels to see the light at the end of the tunnel. In this together! (sic)”

Back in January, the “Mulholland Drive” actress opened up on the impact of the pandemic, and insisted she had changed her approach to choosing projects, as she was now looking for lighter film and TV roles.

She explained, “Yeah, look, I can only do me, right? I think I opened up a whole lot more during Covid… I needed to laugh.”

“I liked that other people might get a laugh out of some stupid things, me sending myself up. I’ll do anything for a joke!”