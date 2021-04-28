Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Moodys Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Moodys reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Moodys announced earnings per share of $4.06 on revenue of $1.60B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $1.43B.

Moodys shares are up 7.46% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.80% from its 52 week high of $329.03 set on April 22. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Moodys follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Moodys’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Verizon had beat expectations on April 21 with first quarter EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.46B.

