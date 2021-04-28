Michael B. Jordan Responds to Black Superman Rumors

WENN/Instar

The Erik Killmonger depicter in ‘Black Panther’ addresses speculation that he’s going to play a black Superman after it’s announced that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are developing a Man of Steel reboot.

Michael B. Jordan has finally spoken up on rumors that link him to an upcoming Superman movie. The actor has been touted by fans to play a black Superman after it was announced that J. J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates are developing a Man of Steel reboot.

Speaking to Jake’s Takes, the 34-year-old hunk admitted he was flattered by all the fans’ talks. “You hear the whispers and the rumors and stuff like that, it’s just a compliment. I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles,” he said while promoting his new movie “Without Remorse“.

Noting that nothing has been confirmed about his supposed role in the movie, he added, “I don’t really have anything more to kind of give on that, other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. Whoever they get and if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”





Jordan gave similar response when talking to Cinepop about the upcoming Superman movie. “I don’t know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular. But everybody’s want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important,” he said about the project being greenlit.

He continued sharing his two cents on the significance of a black superhero, “Representation is important… There’s so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let’s just see how things shake out.”





Abrams has been tapped to revamp the Superman franchise with Coates writing the script. The “Lost” co-creator said when the project was announced in February, “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

Coates added, “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

There is no word on plot details and casting, but The Hollywood Reporter said that the aim is for a black Superman to be introduced, something which Jordan had pitched back in 2019. Henry Cavill has played the last iteration of Superman, with him reprising his role in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“.