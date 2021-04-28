MetaHash Now Fully Decentralized; DeFi, DEX, NFT Tools to Launch Soon By CoinQuora



MetaHash Now Fully Decentralized; DeFi, DEX, NFT Tools to Launch Soon



MetaHash has just announced the completion of its decentralization process.

It further plans on releasing many more tools to aid crypto projects.

Soon they will release a voting feature to get feedback from users on updates.

MetaHash has just announced the completion of its decentralization process. With this, the platform is confident of becoming a leading application management system. It further plans on releasing tools for DeFi, DEX, NFT, and other types of crypto projects.

According to MetaHash, it will implement ultra-high-speed and extra-low commission. Consequently, these tools will help the project launch an effective and advanced infrastructure for crypto enthusiasts, developers, and startups.

First launched in 2018, MetaHash has gone through the releasing of peer, torrent, verifying, and core nodes. Now, it will become the first-ever fully decentralized distributed network on the market.

