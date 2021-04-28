Matt James ‘Focusing’ on Relationship With Rachael Kirkconnell After Split Over Racism Scandal

Instagram

AceShowbiz –

Matt James has offered an update on his romance with Rachael Kirkconnell. Just a month after making public his decision to part ways with his final rose recipient over her racism scandal, the season 25 star of “The Bachelor” revealed that he is now “focusing” on his relationship with her.

The 29-year-old opened up about trying to work things out with his ex-girlfriend in a new interview with PEOPLE. He admitted to the outlet, “I’ve seen Rachael a handful of times.” He also stressed, “I’m not pursuing any relationships right now outside of that. I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her and that means focusing on it.”

Matt decided to call it quits with Rachael after her photos attending a 2018 antebellum-themed party surfaced. At the time, he admitted that he broke up with her because she “didn’t fully understand my blackness and what it means to be a Black man in America and what it would mean for our kids.”

In response, Rachel offered an apology and promised to “continue to learn how to be antiracist.” During “After the Final Rose”, Matt said that he wanted to “take a step back” from their relationship and “allow her to put in that work” to educate herself on racism and how to be anti-racist.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt was asked if he believes Rachael has been doing “that work” and educating herself about racism since the scandal. About the issue, the reality TV star told the publication, “That’s something you could talk to her about.”

The former footballer additionally stated that he hopes to personally continue working on impactful things for the community. “A lot of what I’m focused on right now is the work that I’m doing in the community…,” he explained. “Just being at the center of meaningful conversations, that’s what I’m looking to do.”

“I really enjoyed the conversations I had over the past few months and I think it’d be a lot of fun to be a voice on important issues,” he added. “That’s where I see my future and where I’m pursuing opportunities.”

Matt’s revelation about his relationship with Rachel came just a few days after he was spotted together with her in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. On April 24, he was seen enjoying his weekend along with his ex at JuneShine. Though they didn’t share any PDA, they were captured leaving together.