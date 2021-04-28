Martin Scorsese Being Quizzed On Daughter’s TikTok

And now her dad has made an appearance on her account in a video where she shows him pics of typical “feminine” products and he guesses what they are. The Departed was good, but this TikTok is better.



@francescascorsese I will probably regret posting this but…. he actually did much better than I thought!!🤣martinscorsese guesstheobjectchallenge fyp greenscreen ♬ Spongebob – Dante9k