Magnet Forensics shares jump nearly 35 per cent in TSX debut

Shares of Waterloo cybersecurity startup Magnet Forensics Inc. rose by nearly 35 per cent in their first day of trading Wednesday to close at $22.90, buoyed by investor demand that had already led the company to expand its IPO.

Magnet, helmed by BlackBerry Ltd. alum Adam Belsher, is the first Waterloo company to go public in 15 years. It said Tuesday it had increased the size of its IPO from $90 million to just over $100 million and hiked the offering price to $17 — up from the originally planned range of $14 to $16.

The company expects to formally close its IPO Monday, but its 5,890,000 shares started trading Wednesday under a conditional approval from the exchange. The IPO’s underwriters, lead by BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Corp, also have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 883,500 shares at the IPO price.

Co-founded by Belsher and former Waterloo police officer Jad Saliba, Magnet sells digital forensics software to law enforcement agencies and private companies at high risk for cybercrime. Saliba is now chief technology officer and former BlackBerry co-CEO Jim Balsillie is the chairman.