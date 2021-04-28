London Stock Exchange reports 3.9% rise in first quarter income By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group (LON:) reported a 3.9% rise in total income in the first quarter as it continued to integrate its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

The group said in a trading statement on Wednesday that its divestment of Borsa Italiana was progressing well and expected to be completed in the second quarter.

About 40 million pounds ($55.5 million) of cost synergies from the Refinitiv takeover have already been realised on a run-rate basis and new products arising from the combination now launched, the exchange said.

The exchange said it remained confident of achieving 25% of the announced 350 million pounds run-rate cost synergy target by the end of 2021, in line with previous guidance.

RBC analysts said the “robust” first quarter figures pointed to a strong start in the delivery of cost synergies.

The group completed its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv in January, turning the 300-year old exchange into a financial market data giant overnight, although still number two behind leader Bloomberg LP.

In March, the company spooked markets by announcing integrating Refinitiv would cost a higher-than-expected $1 billion, sending LSE shares tumbling. Its stock price has fallen more than 20% since March 4.

In a further setback, Refinitiv’s data terminals suffered a blackout lasting several hours this month.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR