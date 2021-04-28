Lions pick up C Frank Ragnow’s 2022 option By Reuters

© Reuters. NFL: Player Headshots 2021
The Detroit Lions picked up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow for the 2022 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Ragnow, a first-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, is now guaranteed a salary of $12.657 million for the 2022 campaign.
He has started 45 of a possible 48 games with the Lions, including 16 games at left guard as a rookie before moving into the middle.
Ragnow, who turns 25 in May, drew only three penalties (two for holding) while playing 928 offensive snaps in 2020.
–Field Level Media
