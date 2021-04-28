Lions pick up C Frank Ragnow’s 2022 option By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. NFL: Player Headshots 2021

The Detroit Lions picked up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow for the 2022 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Ragnow, a first-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, is now guaranteed a salary of $12.657 million for the 2022 campaign.

He has started 45 of a possible 48 games with the Lions, including 16 games at left guard as a rookie before moving into the middle.

Ragnow, who turns 25 in May, drew only three penalties (two for holding) while playing 928 offensive snaps in 2020.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR