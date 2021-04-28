Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion Get Hot and Cold in ‘On Me’ Remix Music Video

The music video directed by Mike House features the ‘We Paid’ rapper spitting his verse around glaciers while the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ femcee raps her lyrics on top of an erupting volcano.

Lil Baby has unleashed the remix of his Billboard Hot 100 hit single “On Me” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Released on Tuesday, April 27, the song was accompanied with its music video that sees the “We Paid” rapper and the “Hot Girl Summer” femcee getting hot and cold.

The clip directed by Mike House starts with the 26-year-old MC spitting his verse around glaciers. At some points, he is joined by the Houston native before she raps her lyrics on the top of an erupting volcano while surrounded by lava.

“This ain’t tag, why you runnin’ from me/ Suck it while he cummin’ (Ah)/ When I do my little dance, get the Kelly and the Birkin (Mwah),” the Grammy-winning artist raps on the second verse. “If he act up I don’t give a f**k, I’m a rich b***h (I’m a rich b***h)/ I’ll be damned if a n****a have me cryin’ in the whip.”

After releasing the remix, Lil Baby expressed his joy on Instagram. Sharing a part of the music video, he exclaimed, ” ‘On Me Remix’ Out Now @theestallion Be Talking Crazyyyyyyy !! 2021 Gone Be CRAZY.” The song itself was originally dropped in December 2020. Five months after its debut, the track remains at No. 32 on the Hot 100.

Less than a week prior, Megan informed her Instagram followers that she is taking a hiatus from music. Alongside a futuristic video, there was a text that read, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

“In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach,” the computerized message continued to read. “[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”