Liam Hemsworth Cautioned Miley Cyrus Against Twerking in Awkward Video Before Their Split

WENN/Andres Otero

The ‘Hunger Games’ star was visibly embarrassed when the ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ singer showed off her booty-shaking skills on the red carpet of Vanity Fair Oscars Party back in February 2019.

AceShowbiz –

Over one year after Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus called it quits for good, fans are pointing out how incompatible they were in the first place. Newly-unearthed videos showed the then-couple’s awkward and tense moments months leading up to their split.

In one of the videos, the Australian actor cautioned the “Malibu” songstress against twerking while they were interviewed on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2019. “Don’t do it. Don’t do it. You’re scaring everyone on the carpet,” he was heard telling his then-wife.

Miley, who had already begun showing her booty-shaking skills in front of Liam, replied with a touch of sass, “What?” Nonetheless, she stopped short at the “Independence Day: Resurgence” star’s comments and glanced awkwardly at the camera, while he looked embarrassed by her raunchy act.

Another cringey moment between the couple was caught on camera when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” in April of the same year. In the video, Liam tried to strike a romantic pose by putting his hand on Miley’s stomach, but she forcibly pushed it away.

The 31-year-old hunk tried to laugh it off but it still looked uncomfortable, before he walked away. Miley then began raising her arms and posing seductively for the camera.

<br />

Four months later, in August 2019, Miley announced their separation, with Liam filing for divorce just eleven days afterward, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020, officially ending their short-lived marriage.

In December last year, Miley confessed that the failed marriage was her last attempt to salvage herself after the 2018 Woolsey fire that destroyed their Malibu home. “In a way, it did what I couldn’t do for myself. It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

She went on sharing, “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

Liam has since moved on by dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks, while Miley has been romantically linked to several celebrities, namely Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, but both relationships ended in breakups.