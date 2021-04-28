Lana Del Rey Announces Release Date for 2021’s Third Album ‘Blue Banister’

Instagram

The ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ singer is set to release another new studio album, a month after dropping her second set of this year ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.

AceShowbiz –

Lana Del Rey is set to release her third album of 2021, “Blue Banisters“, this summer (21).

The prolific star already announced the follow-up to March’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club“, “Rock Candy Sweet“, will arrive on 1 June.

And now the “White Dress” hitmaker has revealed her next record will drop around a month later on 4 July.

Lana tweeted along with the artwork, “Album out July 4th BLUE BANISTERS.”

<br />

The singer will challenge accusations of her “cultural appropriation and glamorising of domestic abuse” on “Rock Candy Sweet”.

Lana faced a backlash last year after she made comments on the topic of equality after likening herself to stars such as Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Beyonce in a post about feminism.

The “Video Games” hitmaker wrote on social media, “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande), Camila (Cabello), Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?????? (sic)”

Lana later added, “There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes.”

She was forced to respond and argued her comments weren’t related to race.

Lana said, “And my last and final note on everything – when I said people who look like me – I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc.”

“it’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman – thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful. (sic)”