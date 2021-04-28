KISS Gets Two-Night Special Tribute With ‘Biography: KISStory’ Docuseries

A&E Network

To launch in June, the A and E show will feature interviews with co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, rock peers Dave Grohl and Tom Morello, and former manager Doc McGhee.

Rockers KISS are heading to TV as the subjects of a new docuseries.

“Biography: KISStory” will revisit the “Rock & Roll All Nite” hitmakers through the years, and feature interviews with band co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, rock peers Dave Grohl and Tom Morello, and former manager Doc McGhee.

Home movie footage, original recording sessions and behind-the-scenes tales will also be included in the four-hour, two part show, which will be directed by D.J. Viola for America’s A&E network, reports Deadline.

It will be produced by Leslie Greif, who previously worked on the network’s reality show, “Gene Simmons Family Jewels“.

In a statement, A&E executive Elaine Frontain Bryant writes, “Through the Biography lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS.”

“This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

“Biography: KISStory” will launch on June 27.

News of the TV documentary emerges just days after it was reported that director Joachim Ronning’s KISS movie biopic, titled “Shout It Out Loud“, is poised to head to streaming service Netflix. The project, which script is written by Ole Sanders based on an earlier draft done by William Blake Herron, has Simmons and Stanley serving as executive producers.

The biopic will follow Simmons and Stanley from the time they were only two misfit kids from Queens to the formation of their legendary band as they recruited guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss. It is aspired to serve KISS what “Bohemian Rhapsody” did for Queen.