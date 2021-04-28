Kim Kardashian Shows Off Blonde Disguise Amid Van Jones Dating Rumors

Instagram

Two months after filing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ goes incognito as a part of her SKIMS campaign for its upcoming sleepwear line.

Kim Kardashian is going incognito. In the midst of swirling speculations about her dating CNN reporter Van Jones, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star showed off her attempt to disguise herself by donning blonde wig and black cap in a series of social media photos.

On Monday, April 26, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram to share snaps of herself in disguise. She was seen sporting a platinum blonde wig, a New York Yankees black baseball cap, with a pair of edgy sunglasses. The post was actually a part of her SKIMS campaign for its upcoming sleepwear line.

In one photo, Kim was seen covering up her raven tresses with the wig. In another, she was pictured preparing herself to exit a hotel’s elevator. A third photo showed her dressed in a silk robe and blow-drying her hair inside a hotel room. A fourth displayed her on a treadmill, holding a puppy and carrying fake tabloid which headline read, “Aliens abducted Kim Kardashian West.”

The mother of four captioned the photos, “I’ve never felt a fabric like this! This collection features a new super soft and slinky brushed loose-knit fabric. New @SKIMS PJ SLEEP is coming soon!!! These are our softest pajamas ever and I can’t wait for everyone to feel these.” She went on to announce, “The latest sleepwear from SKIMS will arrive on April 29th at 9 am PST.”

The incognito post came amid rumors linking Kim romantically to Van. Fans have been at odds with the idea of Kim and Van as a potential couple. One in particular tweeted, “People are gonna look at Kim as using Kanye to advance her in the fashion world and using Van Jones to help advance her into her next career field in law.”

Kim has been married to Kanye West since 2014. After nearly seven years of marriage and months of speculations, the daughter of Kris Jenner filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February. The two share 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm together.