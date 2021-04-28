Kesha Revealed The Correct Way To Pronounce Her Name

“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha.”

Kesha is here to tell you how to properly pronounce her name.

The pop star revealed the right way to say her first name when she shared a TikTok video earlier this week and said her name is “not ketchup.”

#stitch with @mahoganylox Not ketchup!

For real, who has been calling her that? Because I need to know. Lol.

“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha,” the “Timber” singer said in the video. “Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha.”

In another clip, Kesha’s mom, Pebe Sebert, revealed how she came up with her daughter’s unique name — and it’s pretty cool.

Answer to @glittahbomb

“So, the name Kesha is actually a Hungarian family name that [Kesha’s older brother] Lagan would’ve been named if he had been a girl,” the artist explained. “But since he wasn’t, the name is actually pronounced Ke-ta-cha in Hungarian. And so, I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha.”

Interesting! I like the sound of it.

Now, we can all stop saying Keisha or Ketchup because that last one really shouldn’t even be a thing.

