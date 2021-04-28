Kesha Revealed The Correct Way To Pronounce Her Name

“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha.”
For real, who has been calling her that? Because I need to know. Lol.
“My name is Kesha. Keh-sha,” the “Timber” singer said in the video. “Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha.”
“So, the name Kesha is actually a Hungarian family name that [Kesha’s older brother] Lagan would’ve been named if he had been a girl,” the artist explained. “But since he wasn’t, the name is actually pronounced Ke-ta-cha in Hungarian. And so, I decided to make it easier and to make it Kesha.”
Interesting! I like the sound of it.
Now, we can all stop saying Keisha or Ketchup because that last one really shouldn’t even be a thing.
