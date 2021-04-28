Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles as She Cheers on Devin Booker on His Game

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is spotted smiling and giggling when her NBA player boyfriend scores 33 points in 41 minutes, leading his team to victory during Knicks vs Phoenix Suns’ game.

AceShowbiz –

Nothing can make a girlfriend prouder than when her man claiming victory before her eyes. That seemed to be the case with Kendall Jenner. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was spotted all smiles at Devin Booker‘s most recent basketball match.

Kendall was in attendance when Phoenix Suns took on New York Knicks on Tuesday, April 27. She was seen giddy watching her boyfriend and the Suns’ shooting guard scored 33 points in 41 minutes during the game that ended up with the Suns claiming 118-110 victory over the Knicks.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Kendall was seen putting her hands together. In another image, she was spotted with huge smiles on her face. It was said that the 25-year-old beauty watched the New York game along with some friends in box seats.

Kendall’s sighting at the basketball game came only days after she and her boyfriend were spotted stepping out for a romantic dinner in New York City. They were even seen walking hand-in-hand when heading to celebrity hotspot Carbone.

Kendall and Devin have been rumored to be dating since April 2020 when the lovebirds were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. At the time, it was said that they were just friends. Still, they continued to add fuel to the rumors by spending time together on several different occasions, one of which was when they had dinner together at Soho House in Malibu in September.

After almost a year being linked to Devin, Kendall made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. She shared a picture of them on her Instagram Story, showing Devin resting his head on her chest while she was laying on a kitchen island.

The NBA star later took to his Instagram Story to share pictures of his girlfriend playing around with a dog and a yellow heart emoji was attached in it. He also shared a black-and-white photo of the two cuddling on the grass.