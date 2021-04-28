Kelly Osbourne Claims ‘Nervous Breakdown’ Led to Her Relapse

Instagram

In a new interview, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum also gushes over her boyfriend Erik Bragg, calling him an ‘incredible, talented’ and ‘amazing’ person.

AceShowbiz –

Kelly Osbourne got candid about her recent relapse. In an interview with Extra on Tuesday, April 27, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne shared what caused a setback in her sobriety strugglessobriety struggles despite staying sober for almost four years.

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect,” Kelly told host Jenn Lahmers. “I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f**k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.”

She went on to say, “I am an addict and had thought that I had a enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

However, Kelly shared that the relapse didn’t make her feel like she went back to square one. “This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy,” so she admitted. “Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know.”

As for what triggered her relapse, Kelly opened up, “I got all of my career goals happening… and then I got happy cause I got this incredible boyfriend and everything in my life is so great and I’m like I’m not an addict anymore… On top of that pandemic fever… It all just got too much.”

During the interview, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum also gushed over her relationship with boyfriend Erik Bragg. “We’ve been dating so long that we both use the word… I can tell you that I am getting to know somebody that is incredible, talented, amazing, and makes me laugh so much,” she raved.

