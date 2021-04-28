Justin Sun, Brett Lee Donate Crypto for India COVID-19 By CoinQuora



Justin Sun, Brett Lee Donate Crypto for India COVID-19



Justin Sun has donated 2 million TRX to the Indian COVID-19 relief campaign.

Brett Lee also donated crypto to help purchase the oxygen supplies.

Lee offered homage to the workers who worked hard during these tough times.

TRON CEO Justin Sun has donated 2 million TRX to the Indian Covid relief campaign. Added to this, Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has also donated one (BTC) to India to recover from the current COVID-19 situation.

Justin Sun also tagged (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin and Infinite Frontier Balaji to join him. In addition, Justin mentioned that he will offer $100 for every retweet to a maximum of $100K.

More so, Justin Sun’s donation shows his tendency to help others. As an indication of crypto’s huge a…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

