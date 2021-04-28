Justin Bieber Receives Fan Supports After Sharing Picture of Dreadlocks Man Bun

Instagram

Only two days after being accused of cultural appropriation, the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker takes to Instagram to share yet another picture of his dreadlocks that is now styled in a man bun.

Justin Bieber did not seem to be bothered by the cries of cultural appropriation caused by his new dreadlocks. Days after sparking backlash over his returning hairstyle, the “Love Yourself” singer continued to show off his controversial ‘do, but this time, he tied them into a man bun.

On Tuesday, April 27, the 27-year-old singer shared two Instagram photos of him sporting the bun. The first image captured him from the side, and saw him donning red Balenciaga shirt, red-and-white basketball shorts and a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers. The second one was taken from the front, and showed him giving soft smile to the camera. He accompanied the pics with four heart emojis.

This time around, fans expressed supports to Justin’s choice of hairstyle. “Call him out all you want, don’t troll him or criticize him if you call yourself a fan or a belieber,” one fan penned. Another one wrote, “I don’t understand why we can’t let people do what they want with their own hair lol people he’s complimenting it by rocking it.”

“Reading some of these comments are just sad. Justin 100% supports Black Lives Matter, him and his wife have sense the beginning. Africa Americans were not the ones that originated dread locks they have been around sense the Vikings and even before that,” a third offered a lengthy argument over the backlash the singer faced.

“And dread locks are a very spiritual experience that lock in the positive and negative energies in your life and Justin is at a great place right now in his career marriage and everything else,” the fan continued. “He should be only getting support and love from everyone because obviously that hair style makes him happy and judging someone is just as bad as what he’s getting accused for and it’s simply not true and doesn’t make any sense.”

Hours before putting up the man bun post, Justin shared some words of advice on Instagram. “Al of us humans just want to be liked, fit in, belong, feel heard, be accepted.. we all have our own insecurities that we try and hide and we make it seem like we have it al together,” his post read. “Arent we all broken? We can all hide behind superficial things but the truth is we are all hurting.”

“The answer can’t be within ourselves, the answer must be in a a perfect one, one who can rescue us from our humanness,” the post continued. “The one who designed us and knew us before we were formed. The one who knows the end from the beginning. The creator of the ocean and the mountains. Gods plan is better than our own. TRUST HIM.”