Journey’s Steve Perry Pays Tribute to Late Pal and Legendary Producer Al Schmitt

The frontman of the ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ band leads a heartfelt tribute to the music producer following the latter’s death, hailing the late producer as one of his biggest heroes.

AceShowbiz –

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has paid a heartfelt tribute to late producer Al Schmitt, calling the studio legend “one of my biggest heroes.”

The “Don’t Stop Believin” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (27Apr21), a day after the 91-year-old multiple Grammy winner passed and offered up his deepest respects.

“Al Schmitt was an amazing recording engineer and mixer,” he wrote. “He recorded many of Sam Cooke‘s hits. Over the years we became friends.”

“One day I was hanging at one of Al’s sessions, and I met composer Patrick Williams. I asked if there were any words to these amazing strings I was listening to. I was told Patrick had just written the composition and simply wanted to record it. Al and Patrick gave me an ‘end of day’ stereo board mix and some weeks later at Patrick’s home, he and his composer assistant, Jason Lee, and I used that stereo music track to write and record October In New York. That music track Al recorded is on my Traces LP.”

“Al was a huge fan of music and was always reaching for all emotional aspects of sincere music. He is missed.”

Meanwhile, a message on Schmitt’s Facebook page, written by his family, reads, “Al Schmitt’s wife Lisa, his five children, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren would like his friends and extended recording industry family to know that he passed away Monday afternoon, April 26.”

“The world has lost a much loved and respected extraordinary individual, who led an extraordinary life. The most honored and awarded recording producer/engineer of all time, his parting words at any speaking engagement were, ‘Please be kind to all living things.’ ”

“Loved and admired by his recording colleagues, and by the countless artists he worked with, from JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, Sam Cooke, Ray Charles, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, Dr. John, Natalie Cole and Jackson Browne to Bob Dylan – and so many more – Al will be sorely missed. He was a man who loved deeply, and the friendships, love and admiration he received in return enriched his life and truly mattered to him.”

“A light has dimmed in the world, but we all learned so much from him in his time on earth, and are so very grateful to have known him.”

During his career, Schmitt won 20 Grammys and became the first person to win the Grammy and Latin Grammy for Album of The Year.