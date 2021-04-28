Josh Lucas Reportedly Gets Serious With New Girlfriend Rachel Mortenson as He Meets Her Daughter

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor has found a new love in a stunning Instagram model and their relationship appears to be quite serious as he allegedly gets to know her daughter.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Josh Lucas has emerged from the COVID shutdown with a new girlfriend.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” star has found love with model Rachel Mortenson, and the new couple has been flaunting its budding relationship on social media, reports the New York Post’s Page Six.

By all accounts, the romance appears to be serious as Lucas has also been getting to know his new lady’s daughter, Ruby.

Prior to dating Mortenson, the actor was reported to have reunited with his ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, the mother of his eight-year-old son Noah.

They divorced in 2014 after two years of marriage, but appeared to have reconciled until writer Henriquez publicly claimed he had cheated on her last year (20).

She didn’t name him in the Twitter rant but made it clear who she is referring to by mentioning the fact they share a kid.

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic,” she vented back in May 2020. “Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place.”

She captioned the post, “Exes are exes for a reason.”

Henriquez was subsequently briefly linked to now-embattled actor Armie Hammer.