Jason Derulo Has This Reason for Being More Excited to Welcome Baby Boy

During an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, the ‘Savage Love’ singer reveals that his girlfriend, Jenna, got pregnant just when he started to get baby fever.

Jason Derulo is thrilled his pregnant girlfriend is expecting a baby boy, because he’ll be the first child to carry the family name into the next generation.

The singer’s brothers and sisters are parents to all girls and the clan was beginning to get a little concerned that the Derulo line would end with them.

“I could not be more excited it’s a boy… There is no men to carry my name [sic],” Jason said during a taped appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show“. “My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos… I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name.”





And the “Savage Love” singer admits the timing is perfect, because he was just beginning to get broody when his girlfriend, Jenna, announced she was expecting his baby.

“I think everything happens in the right time,” he added. “I was just starting to like really get baby fever… [When] you meet someone you really really connect with… It happened at just the right time.

“I’ve done so much in my life… and I’ve been able to accomplish a lot, so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘OK, now who do I share it with?’ ”

Meanwhile, he revealed that Jenna is having the perfect pregnancy, so far. “She’s actually good,” he said. “It hasn’t been a tough pregnancy at all. She’s been really, really good. The worst thing that happens is [baby] just kicks a lot. Whenever he hears music he just starts dancing… I just picture him in there just getting it.”