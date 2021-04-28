Home Business Japanese gaming giant Nexon invests $100M into Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Major Japanese game developer Nexon has become the latest publicly-listed firm to make a significant investment into .

On April 28, Nexon announced it had purchased 1,717 BTC for roughly $100 million at an average price of $58,226 each after fees. The firm noted the investment represents less than 2% of its “total cash and cash equivalents on hand.” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s president and CEO, stated: