Japanese gaming giant Nexon invests $100M into Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Japanese gaming giant Nexon invests $100M into Bitcoin
Major Japanese game developer Nexon has become the latest publicly-listed firm to make a significant investment into .
On April 28, Nexon announced it had purchased 1,717 BTC for roughly $100 million at an average price of $58,226 each after fees. The firm noted the investment represents less than 2% of its “total cash and cash equivalents on hand.” Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s president and CEO, stated:
