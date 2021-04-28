Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.21% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.21%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 12.63% or 590.0 points to trade at 5260.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Fujikura Ltd. (T:) added 7.88% or 41.0 points to end at 561.0 and Denso Corp. (T:) was up 6.52% or 446.0 points to 7285.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tokuyama Corp. (T:), which fell 8.38% or 234.0 points to trade at 2560.0 at the close. Kyocera Corp. (T:) declined 5.48% or 393.0 points to end at 6772.0 and Central Japan Railway Co. (T:) was down 4.42% or 715.0 points to 15445.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2391 to 1134 and 209 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 12.63% or 590.0 to 5260.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.89.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.10% or 0.06 to $63.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.06% or 0.04 to hit $65.91 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.70% or 12.45 to trade at $1766.35 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.27% to 108.97, while EUR/JPY rose 0.06% to 131.46.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 91.070.