Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.05% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.46% or 295 points to trade at 6910 at the close. Meanwhile, Melisron (TASE:) added 3.15% or 600 points to end at 19650 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.64% or 9.0 points to 350.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 1.86% or 62 points to trade at 3271 at the close. Perrigo (TASE:) declined 1.33% or 180 points to end at 13350 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.15% or 520 points to 44800.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 263 to 187 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.70% or 1.07 to $64.01 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.62% or 1.07 to hit $66.94 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.23% or 4.05 to trade at $1774.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.40% to 3.2519, while EUR/ILS rose 0.43% to 3.9324.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.08% at 90.823.

