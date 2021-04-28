Is Brightcove a Winning Software Stock? By StockNews



© Reuters. Is Brightcove a Winning Software Stock?



As more and more companies migrate their businesses to the cloud, this cutting edge technology is here to stay. The company’s that provide cloud products and services should see their stock’s rise over the long-term, but not every stock is a buy right now. In this article, Patrick Ryan covers a lesser known cloud, Brightcove (BCOV), with bright prospects.Brightcove (BCOV) provides cloud content services for digital media purposes. BCOV’s value offerings include Brightcove Video Cloud that serves as a web-based video platform. The company also provides Brightcove App Cloud, a platform for software application and management.

BCOV solutions are provided to a wide array of customers, including those in the education, financial services, tech, retail, government, and media spaces. BCOV calls Cambridge, Massachusetts its home, yet the company’s customers are located throughout the world.

BCOV appears to have a solid value proposition that will likely be in demand for years and decades ahead. Is BCOV a winner in the short-term and the long term? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews