Irish crypto firms must comply with money laundering laws for the first time By Cointelegraph

Irish crypto firms must comply with money laundering laws for the first time
Ireland’s crypto businesses have become subject to regulatory oversight for the first time, with local digital asset firms now observing Anti-Money Laundering guidelines set out by the European Union.
The EU’s Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, or 5AMLD, was transposed into Irish law on Friday, via the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Amendment Act of 2021.
