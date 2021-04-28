Iran’s central bank says officially mined crypto can be used to pay for imports By Cointelegraph

Iran’s central bank says officially mined crypto can be used to pay for imports
Iran is continuing to explore the potential use of cryptocurrency as a tool for mitigating the devastating impact of economic sanctions imposed by the United States.
According to a report from the English-language Iranian economic news source Financial Tribune, the Central Bank of Iran, or CBI, is authorizing banks and licensed forex shops to use cryptocurrency as payments for imports.
