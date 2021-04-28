Iran’s central bank says officially mined crypto can be used to pay for imports By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Iran is continuing to explore the potential use of cryptocurrency as a tool for mitigating the devastating impact of economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

According to a report from the English-language Iranian economic news source Financial Tribune, the Central Bank of Iran, or CBI, is authorizing banks and licensed forex shops to use cryptocurrency as payments for imports.