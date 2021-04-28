IOHK and Ethiopia To Create National Identity Solution By CoinQuora

IOHK and Ethiopia To Create National Identity Solution
- IOHK joins hands with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.
- The partnership aims to create a blockchain-based national identity solution for teachers and students.
- IOHK Media describes the development as the world’s largest blockchain deployment.
IOHK reports its team-up with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education. As such, it aims to create a blockchain-based national identity solution for teachers and students. Specifically, 5 million students and 750,000 teachers.
A tweet by IOHK Media marks the move as the world’s largest blockchain deployment.
We couldn’t make you wait until Thursday! We’re announcing our partnership with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education to create a blockchain-based national ID and attainment recording system. Rolling out to 5M students, this is the world’s largest blockchain deployment #CardanoAfrica
— IOHK Media (@IOHKMedia)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
