IOHK and Ethiopia To Create National Identity Solution By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

IOHK and Ethiopia To Create National Identity Solution
  • IOHK joins hands with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education.
  • The partnership aims to create a blockchain-based national identity solution for teachers and students.
  • IOHK Media describes the development as the world’s largest blockchain deployment.

IOHK reports its team-up with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education. As such, it aims to create a blockchain-based national identity solution for teachers and students. Specifically, 5 million students and 750,000 teachers.

A tweet by IOHK Media marks the move as the world’s largest blockchain deployment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR