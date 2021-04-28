Indonesian regulators consider tax on cryptocurrency transactions By Cointelegraph

Indonesian regulators consider tax on cryptocurrency transactions
Indonesia’s Commodity Futures Trade Regulatory Agency, also known as Bappebti, is considering levying a tax on all cryptocurrency transactions taking place on regulated exchanges within the country.
Currently, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges fall under Bappebti’s regulatory oversight, and the tax would be automatically applied by these platforms should it be approved, according to a report by The Phnom Penh Post.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.