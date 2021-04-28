Indonesian regulators consider tax on cryptocurrency transactions By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Indonesia’s Commodity Futures Trade Regulatory Agency, also known as Bappebti, is considering levying a tax on all cryptocurrency transactions taking place on regulated exchanges within the country.

Currently, 13 cryptocurrency exchanges fall under Bappebti’s regulatory oversight, and the tax would be automatically applied by these platforms should it be approved, according to a report by The Phnom Penh Post.