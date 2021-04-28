India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.44% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 1.44%, while the index climbed 1.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:), which rose 8.55% or 415.85 points to trade at 5280.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) added 5.05% or 121.10 points to end at 2521.20 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was up 5.04% or 44.45 points to 926.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.76% or 62.45 points to trade at 3478.75 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.00% or 3.65 points to end at 362.60 and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was down 0.91% or 6.15 points to 672.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which rose 8.32% to 5279.15, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was up 5.08% to settle at 927.05 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.06% to close at 10494.95.

The worst performers were Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.96% to 16622.00 in late trade, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.55% to settle at 923.80 and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.38% to 1375.05 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1044 to 598 and 69 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1690 rose and 1155 declined, while 172 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.18% to 22.5800.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.71% or 12.70 to $1766.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.29% or 0.18 to hit $63.12 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.26% or 0.17 to trade at $66.04 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.24% to 74.398, while EUR/INR fell 0.42% to 89.7805.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 91.028.

