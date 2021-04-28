Independent DeFi-Based SingularityDAO Raises $2.7M in Private Sale By CoinQuora

Independent DeFi-Based SingularityDAO Raises $2.7M in Private Sale

Independent DeFi-based project SingularityDAO incubated by SingularityNET has raised $2.7 million in private sale funding from prominent investors in the crypto ecosystem, led by AlphaBit.

Moreover, the participants include GBV (Genesis Block Ventures), SMO Capital, QCP Capital, AU21, Jun Capital, Magnus Capital, and Moonwhale Ventures.

SingularityNET is a blockchain-focused AI marketplace founded by a well-known artificial intelligence researcher Dr. Ben Goertzel. More so, SingularityDAO focuses on gaining the benefits of AI to Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

In addition, SingularityDAO offers a layer-two non-custodial DeFi solution for getting yield and receiving diversified exposure to cryptocurrencies via automated baskets of funds.

Even more, SingularityDAO utilizes sophisticated AI to dynamically manage portfolios, execute efficient asset allocations and market-making operations to offer liquidity for high-quality tokens on DEXs, and predictively model asset management methods.

