Hugh Grant’s Full Name Hugh Mungo Grant

Hugh Grant is how we know him.


But did you know that Hugh Grant’s full name is PRACTICALLY Hughmungo Grant?????

So we know his first name is Hugh, and his last name is Grant. But…

…one of his middle names is MUNGO.

HUGH MUNGO GRANT.


Now, the only problem here is that there is another name inbetween “Hugh” and “Mungo,” and that’s…John.

So technically, if he were to introduce himself as his full name, he’d say “Ello love, I’m Hugh John Mungo Grant.”


But I choose to believe that he drops the John, and only goes by Hugh Mungo Grant. Because that’s what makes the people happy!!!

