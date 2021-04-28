How ‘urban mining’ could someday replace pulling minerals from the ground — podcast

Article content

There’s a race going on right now to remake the North American recycling landscape.

This week Down to Business features Ajay Kochar, chief executive and co-founder of Mississauga-based Li-Cycle Corp, a lithium-ion battery recycling business that projects it could hit $985 million in revenue by 2025.

It claims it can recover more metals, with fewer emissions at less cost than existing recyclers.

For now, it’s focused on building infrastructure including 20 collection facilities around the continent, called spokes, where it can grind up batteries from phones, tablets even electric vehicles, before sending that matter off to centralized hubs where the most valuable metals can be extracted.

