Hoskinson Says Cardano Network Tokens Is Now Over 10K By CoinQuora



Hoskinson Says Cardano Network Tokens Is Now Over 10K



blockchain network currently has over 10K tokens.

Hoskinson again said that they will do intuitive commercialization after its smart contract creation.

ADA’s creator Charles Hoskinson has disclosed that the Cardano blockchain network now has over 10,000 tokens after its Mary Hard Fork launch.

Of note, Hoskinson unveiled ADA’s current 10K tokens in an interview with Forbes, where he appeared as a guest. Hoskinson notably revealed this right after he was questioned to give an upcoming update on Cardano’s roadmap.

Furthermore, Hoskinson said that Cardano’s token even has over 20,000 active people participating but all are still working…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

