Hologic Earnings Miss, Revenue Inline In Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Hologic (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations.

Hologic announced earnings per share of $2.59 on revenue of $1.54B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $1.54B.

Hologic shares are down 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.81% from its 52 week high of $85.00 set on February 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.41% from the start of the year.

Hologic shares lost 13.00% in after-hours trade following the report.

Hologic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Hologic’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

