Halsey Will Not Be Having A Gender Reveal Party

According to Toofab, Halsey was recently asked by the paparazzi if she was going to have a gender reveal party for the baby — and her response was, well, pretty relatable.
“Absolutely not,” she responded. “No, we’re good…Nah, we’re gonna keep that a secret.”
Halsey was also asked whether she was considering a baby name that would honor her favorite basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers — and her answer was a little less definitive.
“Maybe? Maybe!,” she replied. Hmm.
Halsey also replied “No” when asked if she was going to take maternity leave after giving birth, so that’s the final answer on that question too.
Who knows — maybe we’ll get more updates as Halsey gets closer to her due date. We’ll see!
