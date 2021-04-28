Gold hits 1-week low on robust yields; focus on Fed statement

Article content

Gold prices fell to a one-week low on

Wednesday, weighed down by firmer U.S. Treasury yields with

investors awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve’s

statement, while palladium eased after scaling a record high in

the last session.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,771.50 per ounce by

0348 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since April 20 at

$1,765.70 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures eased

0.4% to $1,771.20 per ounce.

“Strong U.S. consumer sentiment data… and higher commodity

prices are pushing yields up and gold prices down as a result,”

said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their

highest since April 15. While gold is considered a hedge against

inflation, higher yields challenge that status as they increase

the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

U.S. consumer confidence soared to a 14-month high in April,

as more businesses reopened.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making

gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await the Fed’s statement due later in the day

which is expected to provide cues on the central bank’s monetary

policy outlook.

The market will be “looking for signals that maybe the Fed