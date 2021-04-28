Gold hits 1-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed statement

Article content

Gold prices slipped to a one-week low

on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed up ahead of a

Federal Reserve policy statement later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,767.66 per ounce by

0625 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since April 20 at

$1,765.70 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures eased

0.6% to $1,769.00 per ounce.

“Strong U.S. consumer sentiment data … and higher

commodity prices are pushing yields up and gold prices down as a

result,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their

highest since April 15, increasing the opportunity cost of

holding bullion.

U.S. consumer confidence soared to a 14-month high in April,

as more businesses reopened.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making

gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await the Fed’s statement, which is expected

to provide cues on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

The market will be “looking for signals that maybe the Fed

is starting to think about tapering or when they should taper,”

IG Market’s Rodda said.

Analysts and traders have slashed their gold price

forecasts, with many believing a return to last year’s record