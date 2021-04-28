Gold hits 1-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed statement

Gold prices slipped to a one-week low

on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed up ahead of a

Federal Reserve policy statement later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,766.44 per ounce by

0729 GMT, having fallen to its lowest since April 20 at

$1,764.90 earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures eased

0.7% to $1,766.70 per ounce.

“Strong U.S. consumer sentiment data … and higher

commodity prices are pushing yields up and gold prices down as a

result,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their

highest since April 13, increasing the opportunity cost of

holding bullion.

U.S. consumer confidence soared to a 14-month high in April,

as more businesses reopened.

The dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals, making

gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Investors now await the Fed’s statement, which is expected

to provide cues on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

The market will be “looking for signals that maybe the Fed

is starting to think about tapering or when they should taper,”

IG Market’s Rodda said.

Analysts and traders have slashed their gold price

forecasts, with many believing a return to last year’s record

highs is unlikely as economic recovery tarnishes the safe-haven

metal’s appeal, a Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, analysts at Goldman Sachs see gold prices at

$2,000 an ounce over the next six months and said it was too

early for bitcoin to compete with gold for safe-haven demand.

Bitcoin , also considered a store of value, rose

to a one-week high of $55,809.86 earlier in the session.

Palladium fell 0.4% to $2,931.51 per ounce, after

hitting an all-time high of $2,962.50 on Tuesday.

Silver fell 1.2% to $25.92 per ounce. Platinum

was down 0.9% at $1,217.90.

