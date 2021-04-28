Gold Goes Around in Rings Under $1,780, Pre-Fed By Investing.com



By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Another day and another range-bound session in gold that barely made a difference to the story of the safe-haven.

Gold settled unsurprisingly lower ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve’s rate decision after moving mostly in a $1,760 to $1,775 band.

Weighing somewhat on the yellow metal was the rise in the yield of the to back above 1.65%, after a struggle through last week at the 1.55% levels. The yield rose as bonds started selling off again after a spike in US consumer confidence, which hit 14-month highs in April.

“More vaccinations and additional fiscal stimulus lifted morale,” weakening the need for safe-havens such as gold, said Sophie Griffiths, head of U.K. and EMEA research at online trading platform OANDA. “Consumers are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, laying the groundwork for a strong consumer-based economic recovery.”

on New York’s Comex were down $6.25, or 0.4%, at $1,772.55 an ounce by 1:43 PM ET (17:43 GMT).

The Fed’s latest decision on U.S. interest rates will be known at 2:00 PM, ahead of Chairman Jay Powell’s news conference beginning at 2:30 PM. Neither is unexpected to move the earth, with the central bank almost certain to keep rates unchanged near zero and Powell likely to stick to his inflationary-is-transitory-for-now theme.