Gold gains ground as yields, dollar dip after Fed holds rates

Article content

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, as the

dollar and U.S. Treasury yields eased after the U.S. Federal

Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and re-affirmed its

accommodative policy to support the economic recovery.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,780.56 per ounce by 3:28

p.m. EDT (1928 GMT), having earlier dipped to its lowest since

April 16 at $1,762. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3%

at $1,773.9.

The Fed held interest rates and its bond-buying program

steady after its two-day policy meet, nodding to the economy’s

growing strength but gave no indication it was ready to reduce

its support for the economic recovery.

“Bonds rallied, USD retreated sharply, and gold rallied to

highs of the day after a test of the lows of the range earlier

after Powell took great pains to emphasize there will be no

tapering in Fed’s accommodative policy,” said Tai Wong, head of

metals derivatives trading at BMO.

“The Fed has probably set gold up for a test of the top of

the $1,800-$1,810 range, but it is unclear whether there is

enough momentum to break above without a deeper drawdown in the

dollar,” he added.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reversed course after

rising to a two-week high earlier, raising bullion’s appeal. The