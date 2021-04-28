Gold gains as dollar slips after dovish Fed

Gold prices rose on Thursday as the

dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to keep

interest rates low for the foreseeable future even though it

took a rosier view of the economic recovery.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,786.36 per ounce by 0253

GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,786.50 per ounce.

The dollar index edged 0.1% lower against its rivals,

boosting gold’s appeal for other currency holders.

“The Fed stayed close to its dovish message overnight at its

latest FOMC meeting. With this risk point removed, investors

rushed back into the global recovery trade, pushing the dollar

lower, with U.S. bond yields remaining unchanged,” OANDA senior

market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

“Investors are loading up on gold long positions again after

the Fed passed without any major surprises or hints of

tapering.”

On Wednesday, the Fed said it was too early to consider

rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still

left jobless by the pandemic.

Further helping gold was U.S. President Joe Biden’s sweeping

$1.8 trillion package plan for families and education in his

first speech to Congress.

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures

because it is viewed as a hedge against inflation.

Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium edged up

0.7% to $2,948.24 per ounce, having scaled an all-time peak of

$2,962.50 on Tuesday.

“Investment demand for palladium is minimal and … we

expect it to benefit more than platinum from a rebound in

autocatalyst demand as it is used primarily in gasoline

vehicles,” Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Combining this with supply disruptions from the two mines in

Russia, the palladium deficit is expected to widen this year and

help prices to reach $3,000 per ounce, it added.

Platinum was up 0.4% at $1,223.46 and silver

gained 0.8% to $26.37 per ounce.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Swati Verma in Bengaluru;

Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)

