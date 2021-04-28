Gold gains after U.S. Fed maintains accommodative stance

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Gold prices rose on Thursday bolstered

by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pledge to maintain easy monetary

policy to aid economic recovery, while a weaker dollar provided

further support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,784.94 per ounce by

0101 GMT, having dipped to $1,762 in the previous session, its

lowest since April 16. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to

$1,784.50 per ounce.

* The dollar index edged 0.1% lower against its

rivals, boosting gold’s appeal for other currency holders.

* The Federal Reserve held interest rates and its

bond-buying program steady on Wednesday after its two-day policy

meet despite taking a rosier view of the U.S. economic recovery.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said the coming price

increases would almost surely be of a passing nature, and not

present the sort of persistent problem that would force the

central bank to begin raising interest rates sooner than

expected.

* U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8

trillion package for families and education in his first speech

to Congress.

* Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures

from central banks because it is viewed as a hedge against

inflation.

* Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit in goods jumped to a

record high in March, suggesting trade was a drag on economic

growth in the first quarter, but that was likely offset by

robust domestic demand amid massive government aid.

* Autocatalyst metal palladium edged up 0.3% to

$2,936.10 per ounce, having scaled an all-time peak of $2,962.50

on Tuesday.

* Silver gained 0.6% to $26.34 per ounce. Platinum

was up 0.3% at $1,222.93.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate Sa April

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final April

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY April

1230 US GDP Advance Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna

Chandra Eluri)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR