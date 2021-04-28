Gold dips to two-week low ahead of U.S. Fed policy decision

Article content

Gold prices hit a near two-week low on

Wednesday as investors awaited policy signals from the U.S.

Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,774.78 per ounce by 12:32

p.m. (1632 GMT), after dipping to its lowest since April 16 at

$1,762. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,774.20.

“You’re going to see the Fed affirm the dovish (stance) and

that should keep gold fairly stable,” Edward Moya, senior market

analyst at OANDA, said of the price movement.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm easy

monetary policy will continue for a prolonged period.

“The marketplace will closely scrutinize the Fed’s inflation

outlook and any comments on the future path of monetary policy,”

Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff said in a note.

While gold is considered a hedge against the inflation that

could follow widespread stimulus, elevated Treasury yields have

dulled non-yielding bullion’s appeal this year.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were steady, having

earlier jumped to a two-week high.

“If the Fed gives some direction to yields, there could be a

significant move for gold. Otherwise, expect gold to remain in

the $1,750-$1,800 range,” Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst