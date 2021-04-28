GlobeDX ‘Globe Derivative Exchange’ Completes $18M Seed Round By CoinQuora



GlobeDX ‘Globe Derivative Exchange’ Completes $18M Seed Round



GlobeDX raises $18M in a funding round

The move comes as an aim to bring innovative products for traders on Globe

Excitement and celebrations are in the midst of the GlobeDX (Globe Derivative Exchange) team. In a state-of-art seed round led by major blockchain CVs, the cryptocurrency exchange efficiently raised $18 million. Thus, achieving its goal of making the cryptocurrency industry more accessible to the mainstream.

In detail, the news is a result of the increasing institutional demand for (BTC) and other crypto assets. Therefore, VCs are paving the way towards shaping the future of enterprising crypto projects.

As such, GlobeDX CEO James West expressed that:

“We’re working closely with our investors and strategic partners to bring innovative products for our traders on Globe. Trading defi perpetuals on an exchange built by trad-fi veterans will be a whole new experience for crypto traders.”

In conjunction with the above, companies such as Y C…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

