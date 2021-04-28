Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.28%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.28%, while the index lost 0.26%, and the index lost 0.71%.

The best performers of the session on the were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 10.86% or 1.105 points to trade at 11.280 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 9.37% or 12.00 points to end at 140.05 and Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.01% or 2.57 points to 257.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.50% or 0.877 points to trade at 34.165 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 1.82% or 0.610 points to end at 32.910 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was down 1.79% or 2.570 points to 141.330.

The top performers on the MDAX were Software AG (DE:) which rose 3.64% to 37.060, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 3.46% to settle at 9.218 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.11% to close at 5.331.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 6.07% to 120.650 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.08% to settle at 25.400 and Rational AG (DE:) which was down 3.31% to 707.80 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Software AG (DE:) which rose 3.64% to 37.060, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 0.62% to settle at 2.418 and SAP SE (DE:) which gained 0.45% to close at 118.790.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 6.07% to 120.650 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 4.08% to settle at 25.400 and S&T AG (DE:) which was down 3.00% to 23.32 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 359 to 331 and 56 ended unchanged.

Shares in Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 10.86% or 1.105 to 11.280.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 2.32% to 19.37.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.22% or 3.85 to $1774.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.76% or 1.11 to hit $64.05 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 1.69% or 1.11 to trade at $66.98 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.2092, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8694.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 90.830.