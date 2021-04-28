German yields rise to highest since late Feb ahead of Fed

Article content

German 10-year bond yields rose to their highest since late February on Wednesday, catching up with a jump in Treasury yields ahead of the close of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the session.

No major policy changes are expected at the meeting, but investors are awaiting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments for any signs that the bank may start talking about tapering its bond buying. The Fed has promised it will continue purchases at their current pace until “substantial further progress” is made in an economic recovery from the pandemic.

Benchmark Treasury yields have stabilized in April after suffering their worst quarterly performance since 2009, when expectations that a vast U.S. fiscal stimulus would reignite economic growth and inflation pushed yields, which move inversely with prices, sharply higher.

But the stabilization has started to lose steam this week, with 10-year yields up 8 basis points over the last two sessions.

German bonds, which are closely correlated with Treasuries, caught up with the Treasury sell-off on Wednesday.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 2 basis points to -0.23%, after rising to its highest since late February at -0.203%.