GC Pharma Reports Q1 2021 Results

YONGIN, South Korea — GC Pharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) (KRX: 006280), a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, today announced unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

Int. sales of Hunterase sales up 412%, as its initial performance in Japan and China was reflected

In spite of gross margin profit growth 4%p driven by COGs improvement, operating profit impacted by SG&A+R&D cost maintain prior year level

About GC Pharma

GC Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in South Korea, GC Pharma is the largest plasma protein product manufacturer in Asia and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions more than half a century. Green Cross Corporation updates its corporate brand as GC Pharma in early 2018. Green Cross Corporation remains the company’s registered, legal name.

This release includes forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Pharma’s management. Such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

