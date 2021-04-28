Gabrielle Union to ‘Truly Open Up’ About Surrogacy in New Tell-All Book

Instagram

The ‘Bring It On’ actress announces a new memoir titled ‘You Got Anything Stronger?’ and plans to release the tell-all book in September this year as she promises to truly be open.

AceShowbiz –

Gabrielle Union will release her new memoir “You Got Anything Stronger?” later this year (21).

The actress’ new tome follows her previous release, “We’re Going to Need More Wine“, and is due for release on 14 September.

Announcing the publication in a social media post, she shared, “Because I had more s**t to say… My new book ‘You Got Anything Stronger?’ is available for preorder now at the link in bio.”

According to Union’s description of the book, her second memoir explores “how this ever-changing life presents challenges, even as it gives me moments of pure joy.”

“I take you on a girl’s night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from Bring It On. For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade.”

“And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability.”

<br />

“Bad Boys II” star Gabrielle is married to retired basketball star Dwyane Wade and is stepmother to his three kids from prior relationships – Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, seven. The couple became parents to daughter Kaavia in 2018.

Meanwhile, her husband Dwyane’s life and career were chronicled in documentary “D. Wade: Life Unexpected” last year. The film was released after his daughter announced transgender identity.

“I struggled on how much I wanted to talk about in the doc,” he said. “Yes, we understand that our daughter’s 12 years old. We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old making a decision about her life, but we also know our child.”

“So we sit back and we say. ‘You know what?’ As parents, it’s our job to sit back and figure out and find the information that we can. And we’ve sat down together as a family. We’ve reached out to as many people as we can. We’ve researched as many things as we can to try to help not only our family but other people in this journey and along the way.”